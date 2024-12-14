Allu Arjun gets stamp of approval from Mukesh Khanna to play this

iconic role

Mumbai: Actor Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan in the 1990s, feels star Allu Arjun can play the iconic Indian superhero character.

Mukesh shared a video on his YouTube discussing why Arjun fits perfectly to play Shaktimaan.

“I am not committing to anything, but I think he (Arjun) can be Shaktimaan. He has good looks and height, but they (Pushpa makers) have turned him into a villain. But he would suit the role of Shaktimaan.”

He then spoke about “Pushpa: The Rule” clicked with the audience.

“It won’t be achieved by just throwing around money, you can see how hard they worked to make it. I will only praise Pushpa 2 from the first frame; every frame speaks of how they did well. When you have conviction in yourself, you convince the audience itself. Forget the logic, it’s mindblowing.”

However, he had a complaint.

“They have glamourised smuggling sandalwood. What is the message you want to give? Do you want to show people they can smuggle and even beat the police? I want to tell filmmakers from the south not to make such films just to score a hit.”

In other news, Allu Arjun stepped out of Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday morning after spending the night in the prison in the case relating to a stampede at a theatre during the premier show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

The actor, who was granted interim bail by Telangana High Court on Friday evening an hour after a lower court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days, had to spend the night in the jail due to delay in the prison authorities receiving bail orders.

The prison authorities released the national award-winning actor from the rear gate of the jail. He was sent in an escort vehicle. The actor drove straight to the office of Geeta Arts. He will arrive at his residence in Jubilee Hills later.

Police have made tight security arrangements around his residence.