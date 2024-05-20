Altercation between Friends ends in Stabbing near Central Railway Station, Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: An altercation between two ended in stabbing near the Central Railway station has been reported on May 20, evening.

According to the police, on May 19, Mohammed Naufal (21), a resident of Kollam District, Kerala along with his friend Anas came to the Central Railway Station, Mangalore. At that time, they met another person Sachin (31), a resident of Poonacha village, Bantwal. They all had dinner and slept near the Railway Station.

On May 20, morning, Muhammad Naufal started quarreling with Sachin, suspecting that he had stolen his mobile and Rs 1000 cash from him. But Sachin denied the allegations. In this connection, an altercation between the two erupted. Naufal got angry took a knife from his pocket and stabbed Sachin in the stomach.

Sachin was shifted to the hospital and is reported to be out of danger. Accused Naufal was immediately arrested.

A case has been registered in the South Police Station under sections 323, 324, 504, and 307 IPC.