Amaravati is on full throttle, no hitting pause: Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, said on Sunday that works for the development of the state capital Amaravati are in full swing.

“Amaravati is on full throttle-and there is no hitting pause,” posted Lokesh on ‘X’.

He shared a video, highlighting the rapid pace of work on the ongoing projects in Amaravati.

The works in Amaravati are on without a break, claims the voice in the video.

It clarified that no work has stopped due to rains. “Amaravati is unstoppable,” it declares.

It shows visuals of the works on iconic towers, Assembly, High Court, roads, reservoirs, MLA MLC Towers, AIS Towers, secretaries’ bungalows, GO Towers, NGO Towers, Group D Towers, Happy Nest, Ministers’ bungalows.

The video appeals to people not to believe the false propaganda about Amaravati.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana on Saturday accused opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of spreading false information regarding Amaravati projects and asserted that such campaigns would further erode the party’s political support.

He termed the YSRCP allegations that the state government buildings being constructed in Amaravati involved excessive expenditure as misleading.

Referring to recent approval granted by the Union Cabinet for the construction of Central government offices in Amaravati, Narayana stated that the construction cost of the Central government residential complex would be Rs 3,945 per square foot, while Amaravati’s HappyNest housing project was being built at Rs 3,393 per square foot.

The construction cost of residential quarters for gazetted officers was estimated to be Rs 3,684 per square foot, he added.

He noted that several buildings planned in Amaravati were iconic structures, which naturally involved higher construction costs.

The minister inspected ongoing infrastructure works in Amaravati, with a special focus on canal and drainage development projects aimed at improving flood management in the capital region.

He reviewed the progress of bridge construction works across Kondaveeti Vagu and Palavagu. He said the projects were progressing at a rapid pace and would play a crucial role in ensuring smooth drainage during the monsoon season.