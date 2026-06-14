BSF officer fatally shoots self in J&K’s Jammu, probe on

Jammu: A junior-level officer of the Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly shot himself dead inside a camp on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of BSF allegedly shot himself dead inside a camp in Jammu.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh, ASI Lal Singh was posted at Paloura camp of the BSF on the outskirts of the city.

Officials said he allegedly used his service rifle to commit suicide.

“Senior BSF officials and police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. The body was shifted to the hospital for post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been started as the circumstances leading to the officer taking the extreme step are being ascertained. He had joined duties on June 13 after availing a month’s leave”, officials said.

Incidents of suicide among deployed security forces, particularly within the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), represent a deeply concerning trend with reports of roughly a hundred or more personnel taking their own lives annually.

Between 2018 and 2022, data from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revealed that 654 CAPF personnel died by suicide. A report detailed that between 2020 and 2024, a total of 730 personnel in forces like the CRPF, BSF, NSG, and Assam Rifles committed suicide.

According to data tabled in Parliament, over 800 defence personnel lost their lives to suicide since 2017. The Indian Army consistently reports the highest number of suicides among the branches.

In heavily deployed conflict and anti-Naxal zones like Chhattisgarh, 177 security personnel died by suicide between 2019 and mid-2025.

Investigations into these incidents repeatedly point to several systemic and personal stressors, including prolonged postings in conflict zones without adequate breaks.

Harsh living conditions, long working hours, lack of “peace postings” for some paramilitary units, and leave denials during personal or family emergencies contribute to distress levels. Personal issues include marital discord, family disputes, and health grounds.

To mitigate the mental health crisis, the government and defence forces have implemented several interventions. The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed specialised task forces dedicated to studying risk groups and suggesting preventive protocols.

Deployment of trained psychological counsellors, along with institutional projects like MILAP and SAHYOG. Dedicated counselling lines, such as the Mansik Sahayata Helpline for the Army and Air Force, are among the remedial measures. Periodic welfare meetings, regulation of duty hours, and the provision of air travel options to remote postings, like those in J&K and the Northeast, to help personnel visit their families more easily are also there.