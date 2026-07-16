Amarnath Yatra bus catches fire on Jammu-Srg highway, all 47 Yatris safe

Jammu: A bus carrying Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims caught fire on Thursday on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, but all 47 pilgrims in the bus escaped unhurt, officials said.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said on X: “I have reviewed the situation with senior officials and Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, after a Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrim bus from Rajasthan returning after Darshan caught fire at Karol due to a tyre burst. By Lord Shiva’s grace, all pilgrims are safe. I have directed the Ramban district administration to provide immediate assistance to the pilgrims and arrange for their safe travel back to Rajasthan.”

Officials said 47 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims had a narrow escape after the bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Karool in Ramban district today.

Officials said the sleeper bus (RJ27PC-9921) carrying pilgrims from Rajasthan was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu after the pilgrims had performed the Yatra when it caught fire near Karool on the highway.

Soon after the incident, teams of police, CRPF, Army, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services, and volunteers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and firefighting operation.

All 47 occupants, including the driver and conductor, were evacuated safely before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

“No casualty or injury was reported in the incident,” officials said, adding that traffic on the highway was briefly affected during the firefighting operation but was restored after the blaze was brought under control.

Since SANJY-2026 started on July 3, over 3.50 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra.

The 57-day SANJY-2026 will end on August 27, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The holy cave shrine, situated 3,880 metres above sea level in the Kashmir Himalayas, houses an ice stalagmite structure which wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.