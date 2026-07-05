‘Amarnath Yatra feels incomplete without Army’: Pilgrims praise security, selfie point at Banihal

Banihal: Pilgrims undertaking the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on Sunday expressed appreciation for the arrangements made by security forces, particularly after the Indian Army and the CRPF set up a dedicated selfie point at the Lamber Yatra Camp in Banihal in Ramban district, en route to Kashmir, which has become a popular stop for devotees.

Speaking to IANS, an Amarnath pilgrim said, “We can see that the Army has set up a selfie point here, which is a wonderful initiative. People are enjoying taking selfies here and expressing their support for the Army. The Amarnath Yatra feels incomplete without the Army…”

Another pilgrim, who has been undertaking the pilgrimage for the past 15 years, also praised the security arrangements and facilities provided along the route.

“I have been coming here for the past 15 years. I always feel good here and never feel insecure because of the presence of the Army and the facilities provided for pilgrims. Just as we enjoy visiting other places, we also enjoy every moment of this journey. The selfie point set up here is a wonderful initiative, and it reminds us how much the Army does to ensure our safety. The Yatra is conducted every year with proper security arrangements and regulations…,” the pilgrim said.

Officials said the selfie point set up by the Indian Army and the CRPF at the Lamber Yatra Camp has been designed as part of outreach efforts to engage with pilgrims and highlight the role of security forces in ensuring a safe pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra continues to witness heavy footfall, with authorities reporting that over 32,000 devotees have already performed ‘darshan’ at the holy cave in the past two days.

According to official data, 20,145 yatris undertook the pilgrimage by Saturday evening, while a total of 32,485 pilgrims have had ‘darshan’ since the Yatra began on July 3.

Weather conditions along both the traditional Pahalgam and Baltal routes remained dry and partially cloudy, allowing smooth movement of pilgrims along the tracks. Thousands of devotees continue to stay at various transit camps, including Nunwan, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panchtarni and Baltal en route to the holy cave.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the Union Territory administration have put in place elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, including medical facilities at Nunwan and Baltal, along with extensive security deployment.

Officials said foolproof security arrangements have been established along both routes to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage.