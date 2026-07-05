U’khand CM Dhami flags off first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims from Tanakpur

Tanakpur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off the first batch of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 from Tanakpur, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage through the Lipulekh route. A total of 49 pilgrims set out on their spiritual journey towards Lipulekh Gunji.

The Chief Minister welcomed the pilgrims with traditional offerings and extended his best wishes for a safe, smooth and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

The first batch comprises 49 devotees from different parts of the country.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami highlighted the spiritual significance of Uttarakhand and said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is known as the land of Lord Shiva. This is considered the abode of Lord Shiva, and every devotee who visits here carries back an unforgettable spiritual experience.”

He said the state considers it an honour to host devotees from across the country and remains committed to ensuring that pilgrims have a memorable and comfortable experience during the sacred journey.

The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) has completed all arrangements for the reception, accommodation and other facilities for the pilgrims.

TRC Manager Manoj Kumar said that a total of 10 batches of pilgrims will depart from Tanakpur over the next 18 days as part of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. District Magistrate Manish Kumar has also directed officials to ensure improved facilities and seamless arrangements for the pilgrims throughout their stay.

Later, while speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, “We are sending 49 devotees of Lord Mahadev on this journey from here. It is a moment of great pride for me. We also get an opportunity to remember Lord Shiva. Every year, we send off this yatra. Our endeavour is that the journey for all the devotees undertaking this yatra is smooth, simple, and safe.”

Among the pilgrims, 21-year-old Harikrishan from Gujarat, the youngest member of the first batch, shared his excitement while speaking to IANS.

“I am from Gujarat and have come here with my mother. I feel very happy to be here. Everyone seems like a family. Everyone has a dream of doing this pilgrimage, and that is being fulfilled through this Kailash Mansarovar Yatra,” he said.

Kanchan, a pilgrim from Jaipur in Rajasthan, also expressed her joy while speaking to IANS.

“I have already completed the pilgrimage of 12 Jyotirlingas. Only Kailash Mansarovar Yatra was left, and now I am here, and I couldn’t be any happier,” she said.

Reena Suman from Bengaluru, who is undertaking the pilgrimage with her family, told IANS, “I did Char Dham Yatra in 2025, and now I am here with my family. I hope that with Lord Shiva’s grace, the Yatra is smooth and safe for all.”