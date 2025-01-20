Amid demands for replacing Vijayendra, K’taka BJP’s core committee meets on Tuesday

Bengaluru: Amid the demands for the replacement of state chief B.Y. Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP’s core committee will meet on Tuesday in Bengaluru. The leaders will discuss the election to the post of the state president.

Addressing the media on Monday, Vijayendra said, “The BJP State In-charge and National General Secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Tamil Nadu leader Pon Radhakrishnan, and State Co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy will arrive in Bengaluru on Jan 21. A meeting of our elected representatives, including MLAs, MPs, and Legislative Council members, will be held at 3 p.m. at the State Office, Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru. Opinions will be gathered during this meeting, and discussions will be held on organizational matters. At 4 p.m., discussions will focus on the ongoing organizational processes in the state. Mandal President elections have been completed, and the process of appointing District Presidents is underway. The meeting will also discuss the election of the state president.”

He further added that a meeting of party election officers, co-officers, and 13 supervisors will also take place. These three meetings will include the participation of MPs, MLAs, and Legislative Council members. “Comprehensive discussions will be held tomorrow on the state’s situation, organizational matters, and the election of the state president,” he reiterated.

When asked about senior BJP leaders openly challenging him, he maintained, “I won’t worry about those targeting me. Let it be anyone; I will not be concerned. I have come to work, and I will work. I won’t go around talking about those without work. Those who need to take action will take it.”

He further added, “In February, the process for the national presidential election will take place. Workers have concerns about the current developments in the party, and the pain they feel will be understood. Soon, the High Command will address everything, including these issues.”

Commenting on the incident of labourers subjected to inhuman treatment in Vijayapura by the owner, he stated, “After the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power, such incidents have been happening. We are watching how they have brutally assaulted labourers in Vijayapura. We are observing how the state government is turning a blind eye to such incidents. Those involved in such behaviour must be immediately arrested.”

Regarding the statement by Minister M.B. Patil that BJP and JD(S) legislators will join Congress, he said, “After the developments related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam in which CM Siddaramaiah is named as accused number one, we are witnessing the internal struggles happening within Congress for the CM’s post. In the meantime, amid this, what are they going to do by taking BJP and JD(S) legislators into their party?”

“I have one question for them: First, work on development. Fix the law-and-order situation. Take care of the legislators within their own party first. Later they can recruit BJP and JD(S) MLAs,” he said.

Reacting to the incidents of attacks on cows worshipped by Hindus, he stated, “In Honnavar town of the state, they brutally slaughtered a cow. People have lost faith in the government. In Chamarajpet, they slashed the udders of three cows. Everyone should lower their heads in shame for such incidents. Even though such things are happening, the state government is trying to project that law and order is under control. Anti-Hindu forces are wreaking havoc in the state. There is no fear among these people regarding the law or the police. Home Minister and CM should be alert.”

He further emphasized, “Law and order have completely deteriorated in the state.”

In Salakoda village of Honnavar taluk, in Karwar district, miscreants had slaughtered a pregnant cow, removing the calf from its womb, discarding it, and taking away the meat. Karnataka BJP on Monday claimed that incidents of attacks on cows by fanatical forces were being planned to provoke and hurt Hindu sentiments in the state.



