Amid ED searches, Raj Kundra says he’s fully complying with authorities, requests to not drag wife Shilpa’s name

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has now issued a statement on his social media over the recent raid at their premises by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

He shared that he is fully complying with the authorities, and has also requested the media not to drag his wife’s name in matters which are not related to her.

Raj took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Saturday, and penned a long note. He wrote, “To whom it may concern, While the media seems to have a flair for drama, let’s set the record straight: I’m fully complying with the ongoing investigation that has been unfolding for the last four years. As for the claims of ‘associates’, ‘pornography’ and ‘money laundering’, let’s just say that no amount of sensationalism will cloud the truth, in the end, justice will prevail”.

He further mentioned, “A note to the media: It’s unacceptable to repeatedly drag my wife’s name into unrelated matters. Please respect the boundaries. #ED”.

The recent ED searches were part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case.

On October 3, Kundra, who is facing accusations of money laundering through bitcoin, received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate, instructing him to vacate his Juhu bungalow and Pune farmhouse. In response, he filed a petition with the Mumbai High Court challenging the notice.

The businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in July 2021 in connection with the case, facing multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. He was later granted bail by a city court.