Amidst A. R. Rahman’s health crisis, Saira Rahman requests not be addressed as ‘ex-wife’

Mumbai: As the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman continues to recover after complaints of uneasiness, his wife Saira Rahman has requested for privacy, and has also urged to not call her his “ex-wife”.

On Sunday, Saira shared a public sentiment through a voice-note. She started her statement with a ‘Salam’ during the Holy month of Ramza. She said, “Assalamualaikum. I wish him a speedy recovery and I got the news that he had chest pain and he had angiography, and by the grace of Allah he is fine now, he has nothing”.

The music composer was diagnosed with dehydration after he returned from London, and complained of discomfort.

Saira further mentioned, “I want to tell all of you that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it’s just that we are separated because I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn’t want to stress him too much but please don’t say ‘ex-wife’. It’s just that we are separated but my prayers are always with him and I want to say one thing to everyone, especially his family, that please don’t stress him too much, and take care of him. Thank you, Allah Hafiz”.

Earlier, Rahman was admitted to a hospital in Chennai on Saturday night due to ‘dehydration’, doctors said on Sunday. The Oscar-winning music director returned from London last night when he felt unwell and went for a check-up.

Rahman is one of India’s most celebrated music composers, record producers, and multi-instrumentalists. He is best known for his work in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with occasional projects in international films. Over his illustrious career, the composer has received numerous accolades, which includes six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, and Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.