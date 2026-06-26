Amit Shah to chair 10th NCORD meeting, unveil anti-narcotics vision document

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in the national capital on Friday. Organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the meeting will bring together representatives from Central ministries, state governments and drug law enforcement agencies to review and strengthen efforts to combat drug trafficking and drug abuse across the country.

During the meeting, Amit Shah will release the ‘Narcotics Control Vision Document 2026-2029’, prepared after extensive consultations with various stakeholders. The document is expected to serve as a roadmap for tackling the drug menace through coordinated measures, with a focus on demand reduction, supply reduction and rehabilitation.

The Vision Document will outline strategies to address emerging challenges, including the growing threat of synthetic drugs and darknet-based drug trafficking. It will also provide a framework for strengthening awareness campaigns, treatment facilities and rehabilitation services for those affected by substance abuse.

The Home Minister will also release the NCB Annual Report 2025 and inaugurate newly constructed NCB zonal offices in Jammu and Guwahati.

In addition, Amit Shah will launch the ‘Online Drug Disposal Fortnight Campaign’, under which around 2,09,500 kg of seized narcotics, valued at approximately Rs 6,000 crore, are expected to be destroyed across the country in accordance with prescribed legal procedures.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting is aimed at reinforcing the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and advancing the vision of a “Drug-Free India”. It will also serve as a platform to review the collective efforts of various stakeholders and chart a roadmap for strengthening narcotics control over the next three years.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, HM Shah extended his greetings to all those engaged in the country’s fight against drugs.

HM Shah took to social media ‘X’ with ‘#NashaMuktBharat’ and said, “Extending best wishes to all the warriors in our national battle against drugs, on International Day Against Drug Abuse. India under Modi Ji’s leadership has mounted the strongest fight against the global challenge of drug abuse, by eliminating narco-cartels ruthlessly and healing the affected individuals with the care and empathy they deserve. May this day reinforce our commitment to shield our young generation from drugs.”