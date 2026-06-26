‘If theft has taken place, it is unfortunate’: Leaders react to FIR in Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case

New Delhi: Political reactions have poured in after an FIR was filed in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, with leaders from different parties responding to the allegations and the ongoing investigation.

The case was registered on the complaint of Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, following the recommendation made in the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said the government is taking appropriate action and those found guilty will face consequences.

Ram Kripal Yadav said, “If theft has taken place, it is unfortunate. The administration is taking action on the matter. Those found to be involved have been arrested, and anyone else found to be involved will also face action. The government’s response is appropriate and necessary.”

JD(U) spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar also supported strict legal action in the matter, stressing that misuse of public devotion and religious offerings cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Neeraj Kumar said, “…If someone commits a crime, they will go to jail. Devotees have made financial contributions and offered their service in the name of Lord Ram. If anyone misappropriates those funds, it cannot be justified under any circumstances…”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jebi Mather sharply criticised the handling of the case, alleging delays and possible protection of those involved, while also raising concerns over the investigation.

Jebi Mather said, “It is a shock that even Ram Mandir is being looted, but the double-engine government is also trying to protect all those who have done it. The speed at which things are happening, it is very slow and it looks like somebody wants somebody to be protected; even SIT is in question. So this is again hurting the emotions, sentiments of not just one religion, but all those who respect every religion.”

The FIR in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case has triggered a political debate, with ruling party leaders defending the government’s response and Opposition leaders questioning the pace and transparency of the investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested all eight accused in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, within hours of registering the first FIR linked to the alleged misappropriation of donations offered by devotees at the Ayodhya temple.