Amit Shah to visit J&K for three days from April 6, hold security review meets

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from April 6 to hold security review meetings and inaugurate development projects.

The Home Minister will chair two important security review meetings and will also virtually inaugurate some developmental projects.

HM Shah, as per sources, will hold a meeting with the BJP MLAs in Jammu on April 6. He will take feedback from the BJP MLAs, especially about the budget session of the Legislative Assembly, which will resume on April 7 after a 12-day break. The session is scheduled to adjourn sine die on April 9.

The performance of the BJP MLAs in the Assembly during the first budget session of the present government will come up for review during the meeting.

He will review the political situation in the union territory with the party MLAs. Shah will be in Jammu till the afternoon of April 7 and then proceed to Srinagar. He will return to Delhi on April 8. Minister of State (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh will join the home minister in Jammu.

Amit Shah is scheduled to undertake a tour of the International Border in Jammu. He will meet the family members of police martyrs.

Two terrorists were killed, and four police personnel were martyred in the Kathua encounter last week.

In Srinagar, the home minister will chair two separate security review meetings of Unified Headquarters and the annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Yatra.

He will be dedicating a number of multi-crore projects to the people of the UT through virtual inauguration and a foundation stone laying ceremony.

During Shah’s Unified Headquarters meeting, a strategy for ensuring zero infiltration and the elimination of terrorists from the mountains and forests of the Jammu region besides the Kashmir Valley will be reviewed, sources said.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, MHA officials dealing with Jammu and Kashmir, heads of Intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces will also join Amit Shah in security review meetings.

The second security review meeting will be held exclusively for security and other arrangements for the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start on July 3 and end on August 9.

The Home Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multi-crore projects virtually from Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will also be joining the function for the dedication of developmental projects by HM Shah.

The CM is likely to have a separate meeting with the Home Minister.