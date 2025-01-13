AMUCT Holds 37th Annual Convention, Elects New Office Bearers

Mangalore: The Association of Mangalore University College Teachers (AMUCT) conducted its 37th Annual General Body Meeting and Annual Convention at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, today. The event marked a significant gathering of academic professionals and witnessed the election of new office bearers for the 2025-2027 term.

Sri Ivan D’Souza, Member of the Legislative Council, Government of Karnataka, who attended as the chief guest, emphasized the dynamic nature of the education sector in his address. He commended AMUCT’s contributions to educators’ professional development and student academic growth while acknowledging the challenges faced by educational institutions.

The convention was further distinguished by the presence of Professor Joslyn T. Lobo, former AMUCT president, and Professor Eveleen Benis, Secretary of the Institute of Social Service, as guests of honor. AMUCT President Sri Ganesh Pai delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Purushothama K. V., Managing Trustee of AMUCT Trust, introduced the guests. Assoc. Prof. Cecilia F. Goveas, General Secretary of AMUCT, proposed the vote of thanks.

A special felicitation ceremony honored retired faculty members for their service and celebrated newly awarded PhD holders for their academic accomplishments.

In a unanimous election, Dr. SA Manjunath of Pompei College, Aikala, was elected as the new President, while Mrs. Dejamma A of Canara College, Mangalore, was chosen as General Secretary. Dr. Vinayaka KS from SVS College, Bantwal, was elected Treasurer. The vice-presidential positions went to Dr. Shailaja Y. V. of Vijaya College, Mulki, and Dr. Meera of St. Agnes College, Mangalore. Dr. Prakash D’Souza from Sacred Heart College, Madanthyar, and Dr Sowmya B P, SDM college , Ujire were elected as Joint Secretaries.

The convention underscored AMUCT’s ongoing dedication to strengthening the academic community in Mangalore and supporting educational excellence in the region.