Anant Ambani Visits Kollur Mookambika Temple, Offers Special Prayers

Kundapur: Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, visited the renowned Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur on Sunday night and offered special prayers, seeking the blessings of the presiding deity.

After arriving at Mangaluru International Airport, Anant Ambani travelled to Kollur by road under special security arrangements. Upon his arrival at the temple, he was warmly received by members of the temple management committee and the temple priests.

Under the guidance of chief priests Ramachandra Adiga and Nityananda Adiga, priests Vighnesh Adiga and Suresh Bhat conducted special rituals and prayers. Following the ceremonies, Anant Ambani received the temple’s mangalarati and sacred prasadam.

On behalf of the temple, Management Committee President K. Babu Shetty Tagarse and Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Shetty felicitated Anant Ambani and presented him with temple prasadam.

Among those present were Management Committee members Dr. P. V. Abhilash, U. Rajesh Karanth, Aluru Raghuram Devadiga, Surendra Shetty, Dhanakshi Poojary, and Sudha Byndoor.

(2) Facebook