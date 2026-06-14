DG Shipping directs firms to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers in Gulf zone

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has advised shipping companies as well as maritime recruitment and placement agencies to restrict deployment of Indian seafarers to in the Middle East conflict areas until further orders, days after three Indian seafarers onboard MT Settebello were killed after the US military strike on the commercial vessel off the Oman coast.

DG Shipping, in a circular, said masters of vessels operating in or transiting through the Gulf region, including the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters, are advised to maintain heightened security awareness, closely monitor navigational warnings received and advisories issued from security agencies, and implement all applicable ship security measures and company security procedures.

“This Directorate further reiterates that all RPSL companies and shipping companies (maritime recruitment and placement agencies) are advised to restrict deployment or send Indian seafarers to conflict areas until further orders. However, companies may carry out crew change in emergency situations with the consent of crew members,” the order states.

The circular noted that recent developments in the Gulf region, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, have resulted in multiple security incidents involving merchant vessels carrying Indian seafarers. Incidents involving MT Marivex, MT Settebello and MV Jalveer during the past few days have highlighted the increasing risks faced by commercial ships operating in the region.

The Directorate General of Shipping said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Navy, Indian Missions abroad and other concerned stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers.

The circular asked maritime companies and stakeholders to exercise the highest degree of vigilance and caution while operating in the conflict zone.

Earlier, India on Wednesday summoned the US charge d’affaires in New Delhi to register a strong protest against the US military attack on a commercial vessel off the Oman coast in which three of the 24 Indian crew members were killed.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday to lodge a strong protest against the death of Indian nationals in US attacks on ships off the coast of Oman.

“Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,” Jaishankar said in a post on X after he spoke with Rubio.