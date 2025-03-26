‘Anchored in a 19th-century ideology’, Shashi Tharoor slams Left

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday took a swipe at the CPI(M)-led Left government in Kerala over the delay in permitting private universities to open in the state, saying that they are anchored in a 19th-century ideology, and will enter the 21st century, may be in the 22nd.

Taking to his social media, Tharoor wrote, “So Kerala‘s LDF government has finally done the right thing, by permitting private universities to open in the state. As usual, the decision comes about 15 to 20 years late, which is usually the case with those anchored in a 19th century ideology.”

“Never forget that when computers first came to India, Communist goons entered public sector offices to smash them. The only parties to object to the introduction of mobile telephones in India were also the communist ones. It took them years to realize that the real beneficiary of these changes was the common man, for whom they claimed to speak. I’m sure they will one day finally enter the 21st century, but it may only be in the 22nd!” said Tharoor.

Incidentally Tharoor’s present post comes a month after his post praising both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Tharoor recently said that he was left with “egg on his face” in opposing India’s stance when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, and due to the policy that was adopted, the country is now in a position where it can make a difference to lasting peace. “… three years later, it does look like I am the one with the egg on my face because clearly the policy has meant that India actually has a Prime Minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president in Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places,” he said.

This created a huge reaction in the Congress party, and it even led to a one-on-one meeting with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Finally, things cooled down and at a high-level meeting of Congress leaders from Kerala taken by the party’s high command, it was categorically told to Tharoor that he has to control his statements, especially in his social media.

Tharoor, though a four-time Lok Sabha member representing the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, has never been in the good books of the state party leaders and also of the second and third-line leaders as he is often blamed for not meeting them and instead having to approach his office only.