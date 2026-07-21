Andaman and Nicobar Islands may keep losing tourists till new airport comes up

Kolkata: Tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may not reach its full potential for at least the next five years, following the government of India’s decision to shelve the proposed project to extend the runway of the Indian Navy’s air station INS Baaz at Campbell Bay to 10,000 feet.

According to sources in the Andaman and Nicobar Administration (ANA), the island chain is losing tourists to destinations such as Thailand, primarily due to high airfares and uncertainties regarding landings and takeoffs at Veer Savarkar Airport in Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair).

“We are now handling barely 60–65 per cent of the tourist traffic that can be sustainably accommodated in the Andamans. The airfare from a location like Kolkata hovers around Rs 8,000 for a one-way economy class ticket. In comparison, the airfare from Kolkata to Bangkok is around Rs 9,000–9,500. With Thailand offering visa on arrival, tourists obviously prefer a trip to the foreign destination, though there is more that the Andamans can offer,” an official said.

Indian carriers like Air India Express say they have to keep fares high as there is no knowing when the weather packs up over Sri Vijaya Puram, and flights are forced to return to the mainland.

The archipelago has no alternative airport where commercial jets can land. The 4,500 feet runway at INS Baaz is not adequate for Boeing 737s or Airbus A320s that domestic airlines operate between the mainland and the Andamans.

For over a decade, those in the ANA, as well as the Tri-Services Command in the archipelago, have been urging the Government to extend the runway at Campbell Bay and create basic infrastructure for passengers to make a temporary stopover there.

For the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), more tourism would mean improved infrastructure and greater global focus on this part of Indian territory.

The Government scrapped the Campbell Bay project, citing environmental concerns and tribal welfare. Navigational issues were also mentioned. It is now concentrating on the civil-military greenfield airport slated to come up at Chingen, near Galathea Bay, as part of the Great Nicobar Project. This airport, worth Rs 13,000 crore, is set to become operational in 2031.

Officials, however, believe the timeline could be extended, as projects in the Andamans are heavily dependent on materials, manpower, and equipment from the mainland. Though clearances have been obtained, debate continues on the environmental consequences and problems to be faced by local tribals.

“Ideally, the runway at Campbell Bay should have been extended first. There would have been no problem if a third airport had come up at Galathea Bay. It would have given more options to civilian flights, thereby bringing down fares even further,” the official said.