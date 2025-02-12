Andhra Pradesh bans transport of chickens from bird flu-hit districts

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry K. Atchannaidu on Wednesday ordered authorities to ban the transport of chickens from bird-flu-affected districts until the situation comes under control.

The minister reviewed the situation created by the death of chickens due to the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Godavari and undivided Krishna districts on Wednesday.

The minister held a teleconference with top officials of Vthe eterinary Department in East Godavari, West Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts.

Bio-security measures have been implemented at poultry farms in the affected areas. Officials have been directed to ensure that there is no movement of transport vehicles around the affected poultries.

The minister directed the veterinary doctors to be available in their respective areas to render the services.

Atchannaidu directed all district officials to collect samples from dead chickens, send them to laboratories and remain on alert.

He wanted officials to ensure full-scale surveillance and monitor the situation by creating zones.

Following the outbreak of HPAI in Andhra Pradesh, neighbouring Telangana has sounded an alert and banned the import of chickens and eggs. Telangana officials are turning back poultry vehicles coming from the neighbouring state.

The authorities have set up 24 checkposts along the border with Andhra Pradesh to stop the vehicles transporting chickens and eggs.

Telangana’s Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Department informed the district Collectors that HPAI is reported in other states of the country. The government of India has requested the states to strengthen bio-security measures to prevent the spread of HPAI and protect the poultry population.

Sabyasachi Ghosh, Special Chief Secretary to Government, requested the Collectors to enhance awareness among the poultry farmers, stakeholders, and the public about HPAI prevention and the critical role of the bio-security measures and preventing transport of sick birds and proper disposal of dead birds. They should be informed to bring any unusual deaths of poultry to the notice of staff of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, reads a memo issued to Collectors.

Meanwhile, the reports of bird flu led to a drop in chicken prices in both the Telugu states. The decline in demand and drop in prices has badly affected the poultry sector.

The price of chicken in Hyderabad dropped to Rs 90 per kg from Rs130 a few days ago. The traders fear that the price may further crash as many people have stopped eating chicken and eggs due to the panic.