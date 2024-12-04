Anegundi Math Swamiji wants Hindu families to have at least 4 Children!

Udupi: Paryaya Puttige Math’s Shreesugunendra Theertha Swamiji said that the Bhagavad Gita does not preach violence, but rather emphasizes the importance of the shanti mantra, which should not be a sign of weakness.

He was speaking after presiding over a massive public meeting organized by the Hindu Hitharakshana Samiti, Udupi district, condemning the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and urging protection for Hindus.

The value of peace must be upheld, and if peace is disrupted or violence is instigated, we must take a strong stance against it. As Paryaya Puttige Math’s Shreesugunendra Theertha Swamiji emphasized, Hindus have no other country to call their own apart from India. If Hindus are subjected to violence, where can they go?

All of us need to unite to protect Hindus. We must demonstrate that we will not hesitate to take action when peace is disrupted. Hindus are facing multi-faceted attacks, and there’s a conspiracy to seize land in the name of Wakf Board in the state. Even our properties are no longer safe.

Shrimat Jagadguru Anegundi Sansthan’s Saraswati Shri Kalahasthendra Saraswati Swamiji emphasized that if Hindus fail to unite, India will soon face a fate similar to Bangladesh. He urged Hindus to put aside their differences in party and caste and come together to fight for their rights.

Swamiji also demanded that the government take a strong stance against the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. He advocated for a boycott of trade and commerce with Bangladesh until the violence against Hindus ceased.

Hindus should not allow their population to decline. If our numbers dwindle, others will take advantage of us and commit atrocities against us. Therefore, every family should resolve to have at least four children, dedicating one child each to the family, society, country, and faith. Kalahasthendra Saraswati Swamiji urged every household to take a pledge to this effect.

A massive protest march was held from Jodukatte to the Krishna Math parking area. Thousands of people attended, including MLAs Yashpal A. Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Guru Raj Shetty Gantihole, and K. Udaya Kumar Shetty.

During the march, slogans were raised demanding protection for Hindus. The protesters also raised slogans to awaken the government.

Mata Amritanandamayi’s vice president Kalpana Bhaskar addressed the gathering. ISKCON Udupi president Govindadas, Ayyappa Swami Bhakta Vrinda’s Guru Swami Gopal, and others were present. Kuthyaru Prasad Shetty compered the program.



