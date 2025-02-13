Annual Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Church Celebrated in Tirthahalli

Shivamogga: The annual feast of Our Lady of Lourdes Church took place on February 12, 2024, in Tirthahalli, drawing a significant gathering of the faithful. The celebration was led by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, who served as the main celebrant for the Festal Holy Eucharist.

In his homily, Bishop Francis emphasized the theme of the Jubilee Year, “Hope never disappoints us,” highlighting the crucial role hope plays in the lives of believers. He pointed out the myriad challenges currently facing the world, such as the plight of refugees, increasing rates of suicide, and the struggles encountered by the elderly. “Humanly speaking, these issues are deeply disturbing,” he remarked, “but with hope in the Lord Jesus, we find assurance that He never fails us.”

The Bishop expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate the post-centenary silver jubilee of the church, reflecting on the important milestone of 125 years for both the parishioners and the Diocese. He acknowledged the collective efforts of the community in witnessing the life of Jesus Christ through their actions and faith.

Following the Mass, the parish priest, Fr. Veeresh Victor Moras, conveyed his appreciation to Bishop Francis, the attending priests, religious figures, parishioners, and guests for their participation. Bishop Francis unveiled the logo commemorating the parish’s post-centennial silver jubilee, along with a photograph showcasing the church’s renovated structure.

During the ceremony, Assistant Parish Priest Fr. Milton recognized the generosity of the donors by reading their names, to which Bishop Francis extended his thanks by presenting them with blessed candles. Mr. Ovin D’Souza, the secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC), also expressed gratitude on behalf of the parishioners.

The festivities began on February 9 with a flag hoisting by Monsignor Very Reverend Father Stany D’Souza, Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga. The novena, led by Father Nelson Pinto OCD on the 11th and 12th, served as a spiritual lead-up to the feast day, which included a vibrant chariot procession of Our Lady of Lourdes through the main streets of Thirthahalli.

The event saw participation from a large number of priests, religious figures, and devoted parishioners, marking a joyous occasion of faith and community.



