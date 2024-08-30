Annual Feast Unveiled: Flag Hoisting Marks Start of Celebrations at Harihar Basilica

Davanagere: All roads led to the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Health in Harihar on Friday, August 30, 2024.

The Annual Feast of Harihar Matha Basilica began with the hoisting of the flag by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao SJ, Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, Rev. Fr. George K. A, Rector of Our Lady of Health Minor Basilica, welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering.

Fr Franklin D’Souza, Diocesan Youth Director, Fr Lawrence D’Souza, Parish Priest of Nirmala Mathe Church – Harappanahalli, Fr Stany D’Cunha, Parish Priest of St. Joseph Vaz Church – Molakalmuru, Fr Alvine Stanislaus, Manager and Correspondent of Lourdes Boys School – Davanagere, Fr Eric Mathias SJ, Superior of St. Aloysius Community – Harihar, Fr Sylvester Pereira OCD, Superior of Prerana Holy Spirit Church – Jagaluru, Fr Roshan Pinto, Director of Sannidhi, Fr Eugene Lobo SJ, Fr Venil D’Silva, Procurator of the Diocese, Fr Arun SDB, Fr Vinod A.J. SJ, Fr Antony Nazareth, Parish Priest of St. Thomas Church, Davanagere, Fr Richard Mascarenhas SJ, Assistant Parish Priest of Our Lady of Health, Minor Basilica, Harihara and Religious Sisters from Harihar community, Davanagere Community, Hiriyur Community, and Harappanahalli Community were present.

Flagging off the nine-day celebrations, Bishop Francis Serrao SJ urged the faithful to imbibe the values of Mother Mary, who wipes the tears of the distressed.

Thousands of devotees from all walks of life, some clad in saffron, witnessed the event. The sudden inflow of pilgrims threw the traffic out of gear in the city. Many priests of the diocese concelebrated the high mass with Bishop Francis Serrao SJ. The theme of the homily was: “The most pure life of Mother Mary – Our Beacon of Holiness”.

After the Eucharist, Fr Franklin D’Souza led the healing adoration. Then priests blessed the devotees by laying their hands on their heads. Following the celebrations, the devotees took part in the “Anna Santharapane” (Food).

Prayers were held for the peace, and health, as well as for the leaders. Bishop Francis wished all the devotees well and prayed for the good of all. Mr. Gnanaprakash D, the secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council compered the programme.