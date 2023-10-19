Anti-Drug Awareness Walkathon organized by St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: Drug addiction is on the rise among the youths of Mangalore and Coastal Karnataka. To create awareness about the perils of drug addiction and inspire the youth to stay away from drugs a walkathon was organized by St Aloysius ITI in collaboration with Lions & Leo Club Mangaluru, Leo Club Mangalore SAITI and St Francis Xavier Church Bejai Karangalpady Ward on October 19th, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. from St Aloysius ITI – PVS – Nava Bharath circle to City Centre Mall.

Chief Guest for the programme was S Mahesh Kumar – Assistant Commissioner of Police Central Sub Division, Mangalore. Rev Fr. Suraj Lobo – Assistant Parish Priest, Bejai Church; Ms Nishitha Harish Shetty – Manager City Centre Mall were the Guests of Honour. Lion Kudupi Arvind Shenoy PMJF 2nd Vice District Governor Dist 317D, Lion President – Lion Sheena Pujary MJF; Lion Secretary – Lion Rajesh Victor Heri MJF; Lion Treasurer – Lion Shivaram Rai MJF; Rev. Fr. John Dsouza SJ – Director of St Aloysius ITI; Roshan D’souza – Principal; Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal; Noel Lobo – Training Officer; Leo Coordinator – Lion Wilson N; Mr Romius Dsouza – Ward Gurkar of Karangalpady Ward, St. Francis Xavier Church, Bejai and JTO; Leo President – Leo Sushanth; Leo Secretary – Leo Winston Dsouza; Leo Treasurer – Leo Privisha Shainy Dsouza; staff and students were present for the programme.

At 2:30 p.m all the students and other participants gathered in the college premises. President Leo Sushanth welcomed the gathering. The Chief Guest addressed the gathering and said, ‘You have taken a step in creating an awareness among the youth. You as students are supporting the police in organising the walkathon”. He also appreciated the hard work of Leo and Lions Club and he said how happy he was to be part of the anti-drug awareness walkathon. He also appreciated the efforts of students that they put into designing the placards.’

The prizes were distributed to the students who won in the anti-drug awareness poster competition. The winners were:1st prize – Eshan Shetty, MRAC 1st year 2nd prize – Naveen, MMV 1st year 3rd prize – Renal Fernandes, MMV 2nd year The flag-off was done by Lion Kudupi Arvind Shenoy PMJF 2nd Vice District Governor Dist 317D.

The walkathon began from St Aloysius ITI – PVS – Nava Bharath circle to City Centre Mall. The walkathon concluded at the City centre mall with a change performance and a street play on drug awareness by the students of ITI. Lion Kudupi Arvind Shenoy, PMJF 2nd Vice District Governor Dist 317D said How we are losing the battle against drugs and he also appreciated the hard work and cooperation of students.’

The principal of SAITI thanked everyone and said “SAY NO TO DRUGS YES TO LIFE .” Leo Privisha Shainy Dsouza proposed the vote of thanks. Leo Coordinator – Lion Wilson N and Mr Robin Vas, JTO compered the programme