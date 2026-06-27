Anupam Kher turns producer for ‘Shuru Theke Shuru’ starring Rahul Bose, Tota Roy Chowdhury

Mumbai: Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher is returning to Bengali cinema as a producer for the upcoming film “Shuru Theke Shuru” after 26 years since “Bariwali”.

Anupam shared the news about the upcoming film, starring Rahul Bose, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Paoli Dam and Sneha Paul, on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption section: “SHURU THEKE SHURU! Delighted to return to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years, since #Bariwali. And what a wonderful homecoming it has been!”

The actor shared that the launch, which was held on June 26, “was a grand celebration of cinema, culture, and new beginnings.”

“I have grown up admiring the extraordinary contribution of Bengal to Indian cinema. Some of our greatest writers, directors, actors, singers, musicians and artists have come from this culturally rich land. In many ways, this film is my humble salute to that remarkable legacy.”

The veteran star introduced Shamik Banerjee as the writer/director of this film.

“He has written a deeply engaging script, and I have complete faith that his voice will add something fresh and meaningful to Bengali cinema.”

“This is not just the launch of one film. It is the beginning of a beautiful journey. At #AnupamKherStudio, we are committed to telling stories that touch hearts, and this collaboration is the first of many.”

“Here’s to new friendships, meaningful cinema, and many more stories from the land that has inspired generations of filmmakers.”

The music of the film is by Jeet Ganguly. Other details around the film are under wraps.

Talking about his maiden Bengali production, “Bariwali” featured Kirron Kher, Roopa Ganguly, and Chiranjeet Chakraborty. Anupam’s wife Kirron received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The film followed Banalata, a middle aged woman, who leads a lonely life in her mansion. A film director requests her to lend her house for a film shooting who exploits her emotionally.