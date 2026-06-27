Jackie Shroff remembers RD Burman on 87th birth anniversary, celebrates 25 years of ‘Yaadein’

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid a tribute to music legend RD Burman on his 87th birth anniversary on Saturday and even celebrated the silver jubilee of his film “Yaadein” starring Hrithik Roshan.

Jackie first shared a picture of Burman, who is tagged as one of the greatest and most successful music directors of the Hindi film music industry. The Bollywood actor also added the song “Yeh Safar” as the background score for the photograph.

“RD Burman ji. Always in our hearts (27 June 1939- 4 Jan 1994),” Jackie wrote as the caption.

RD Burman composed musical scores for 331 films. He did his major work with legendary singers Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi. He also worked extensively with lyricists like Majrooh Sultanpuri, Anand Bakshi and Gulzar, with whom he created some of the most memorable numbers in his career.

It was in 1994, when Burman died due to heart attack. He had been suffering from cardiovascular disease for around six years before his death and even underwent a surgery because of an earlier heart attack in 1988.

Jackie then celebrated 25 years of his 2001 film “Yaadein”, which also stars Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and the late star Amrish Puri.

Jackie shared a few stills from the film and wrote: “Celebrating 25 years of Yaadein.”

Directed by Subhash Ghai, “Yaadein” follows a single father of three girls Raj Singh Puri. When one of his daughters falls in love with his best friend’s son, things turn sour.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.