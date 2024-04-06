Anurag Kashyap shares a secret we may have guessed: He likes weird, eccentric people



Mumbai: Auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for ‘Black Friday’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Ugly’, ‘Dev.D’ and others, appreciates people who are weird and eccentric.

He thinks that such people have beautiful souls.

On Saturday, the filmmaker took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and reshared a post about liking the people who have different thought process compared to the larger group of people.

The post read, “I like weird people. The black sheep. The odd ducks. The eccentrics. The artists. The loners. The people who actually think for themselves. The kind of people whose morals are not swayed by groupthink. More often than not, these people have the most beautiful souls.”

Of late, the filmmaker has been quite active on Instagram. Earlier, he had shared on his Instagram story that he is done meeting newcomers in the industry who have nothing substantial to offer.

The filmmaker has now put a price cap on people who seek his time for potential collaboration.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don’t want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they’re creative geniuses. So I will now have rates.”

He further mentioned, “If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge Rs 1 lakh, for half an hour Rs 2 lakh and for 1 hour Rs 5 lakh. That’s the rate. I am tired of wasting time meeting people. If you really think you can afford it, call me or stay the f*** away. And all paid in advance (sic).”