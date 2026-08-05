APD Foundation Invited to UN Civil Society Town Hall on Selection of Next Secretary-General

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru-based Anti Pollution Drive (APD) Foundation was among the accredited civil society organisations from around the world invited to attend the United Nations Civil Society Town Hall held at the UN Headquarters in New York on July 23, 2026, as part of the selection process for the next Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Organised once every ten years as part of the selection of a new Secretary-General, the Town Hall provides an opportunity for accredited civil society organisations to engage with the candidates seeking to lead the United Nations. During the programme, the candidates outlined their priorities for the organisation and responded to questions submitted in advance by participating organisations.

The Town Hall featured candidates Michelle Bachelet (Chile), María Fernanda Espinosa (Ecuador), Rafael Grossi (Argentina), Rebeca Grynspan (Costa Rica), Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett (Guyana), and Macky Sall (Senegal).

APD Foundation was represented at the programme by its Founder and CEO, Abdullah A. Rehman. The Foundation was among the few Indian organisations to participate in the Town Hall. Reflecting on the programme, Abdullah Rehman said the discussions provided a useful perspective on the challenges facing the international community and the role civil society organisations can play in addressing them.

Founded in 2012, APD Foundation has worked in environmental protection and public health through initiatives related to air quality, sanitation, waste management, sustainable mobility, and environmental awareness in Coastal Karnataka, Bengaluru, and parts of Tamil Nadu.