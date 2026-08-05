Not just battle, heartbeat of our freedom: CM Sarma’s tribute to Ahom martyrs

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the historic Alaboi Ron, describing their sacrifice as one of the defining chapters in the state’s history and a symbol of unwavering courage against foreign aggression.

Marking the anniversary of the battle, the Chief Minister said August 5, 1669, remains etched in Assam’s collective memory as the day when thousands of Ahom warriors laid down their lives while defending their homeland against the Mughal forces.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “August 5, 1669. A date written in the sacred blood of Assam’s greatest heroes. Ten thousand brave warriors of Assam charged into the fierce Mughal cavalry, knowing they were outnumbered. In just one day, all ten thousand laid down their lives. They chose death over dishonour. Alaboi Ron was not just a battle; it is the heartbeat of our freedom. Salute to the immortal martyrs of Alaboi.”

The Battle of Alaboi, fought on the plains near present-day Guwahati, occupies a significant place in Assam’s military history.

The conflict took place during the prolonged Ahom-Mughal struggle for control over the Brahmaputra Valley. Historical accounts suggest that the Ahom Army suffered heavy casualties after being compelled to engage the Mughal cavalry in open terrain, a battle strategy that proved costly.

Despite the setback, historians consider the sacrifice at Alaboi as a turning point that strengthened the Ahom resolve to resist the Mughal advance.

The events that followed eventually culminated in the decisive Battle of Saraighat in 1671, where the Ahom forces under the leadership of Lachit Borphukan defeated the Mughals and successfully defended Assam from imperial expansion.

Every year, the anniversary of Alaboi Ron is observed in Assam to honour the thousands of warriors who sacrificed their lives in defence of the state.

Political leaders, historians and various organisations remember the battle as a testament to the courage, resilience and indomitable spirit of the Assamese people.