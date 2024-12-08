Apostolic Carmel Celebrates the Final Religious Profession of Ten Young Sisters

Mangaluru: The congregation of the Apostolic Carmel witnessed a momentous occasion on Saturday as ten young sisters made their final religious profession of vows at the Presentation Convent in Maryhill. This significant event, which marked an unwavering commitment to a life dedicated to Jesus Christ, gathered families, religious leaders, and well-wishers in a spirit of joy and thanksgiving.

The sisters who professed their vows include Sr Sunita Soren, Sr Maria Chanika, Sr Eline Fernandes, Sr Hima Maria, Sr Maria Jisna, Sr Bhakthi Mary, Sr Esma Maria Lobo, Sr Erina Fernandes, Sr Nimala Nitharshini, and Sr Mary Helen. In a solemn ceremony, they pledged themselves entirely and permanently to the evangelical counsels of chastity, poverty, and obedience, surrounded by a supportive community comprising their families, the Superior General of the congregation, Sr Maria Nirmalini A.C., and a congregation of priests and fellow sisters.

The Eucharistic celebration was officiated by Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, along with twelve other priests who participated in the rich liturgy. In his homily, Bishop Saldanha emphasized the immense love of the Lord for humanity, even amidst imperfections and sinfulness. Referring to the parable of the vine and the branches, he articulated that the necessity for pruning speaks to the spiritual journey of believers, particularly those who have chosen a life of consecration. “Abide in my love,” he declared, highlighting the unmeasured love of God and encouraging the sisters to embrace their journeys, fraught with both challenges and divine grace.

In this auspicious ceremony, Sr Maria Nirmalini A.C. accepted the vows of the ten sisters in the name of the Church, thereby marking their official entry into a lifelong commitment with the congregation. The event was graced by the presence of the Generalate team, provincial superiors from various regions, and the parents and relatives of the newly professed sisters who traveled from across India and Sri Lanka.

As the liturgical festivities concluded, Sr Erina Fernandes offered heartfelt gratitude to Bishop Saldanha, the priests, the Superior General, and all those who played a pivotal role in their formation. The gathering then proceeded to the school auditorium, which had been beautifully adorned to reflect the significance of the day.

The felicitation program commenced with an energetic welcome dance performed by students of Mount Carmel, which infused a joyful ambiance into the proceedings. This was complemented by a soul-stirring greeting song performed by the novices, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the event. The ceremonial cutting of the cake, performed by the ten sisters along with the dignitaries, served to symbolize the celebration of new beginnings.

Sr Therese Teena introduced each of the sisters to the audience in a manner that was both captivating and respectful, while Superior General Sr Maria Nirmalini adorned each sister with a garland, officially signifying their enduring commitment to the congregation.

In her address, Sr Nirmalini congratulated the sisters on their profound decision to respond to God’s unconditional love. She urged them to remain steadfast in their faith, particularly during moments of adversity and imperfection, and encouraged them to draw strength from the Holy Spirit as they strive to glorify God’s kingdom. Sr Nirmalini also acknowledged the support of the sisters’ families, emphasizing the importance of their continued prayers and encouragement as the sisters embark on their new journey.

The remarkable celebration concluded with a fellowship meal, creating an atmosphere of unity and gratitude among all present. The compering of the felicitation program, facilitated by Sr Melissa, epitomized the profound belief in the power of faith and the joy inherent in the lives of these ten young sisters, now dedicated wholeheartedly to God’s service.

For a glimpse of this momentous occasion, kindly visit the following link: Apostolic Carmel Final Profession Ceremony.

The day not only marked a significant milestone for the ten brides of Christ but also reinforced the faith and commitment of the entire Apostolic Carmel community as they welcomed these young sisters into the fold of lifelong service and dedication.