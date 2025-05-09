Applications Open for Konkani Theatre Diploma at Kalakul Repertory

Mangaluru: Mandd Sobhann’s Kalakul, the only Konkani theatre repertory, has announced the commencement of applications for its one-year Diploma course in Konkani theatre. The program, aimed at fostering young talent in the performing arts, will begin on July 1st, 2025, and conclude on June 30th, 2026.

The course is open to Konkani-speaking individuals between the ages of 15 and 35. Twenty aspiring artists will be selected to participate in the intensive training program, which encompasses both theatre and cinematic techniques. Successful applicants will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 2500/- to support their studies.

Training sessions will be held from Monday to Friday, between 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. This schedule allows for participation without significantly disrupting daytime commitments.

Established in 2008, Kalakul has emerged as a leading force in modern Konkani theatre. Over the past 14 years, the repertory has successfully trained more than 100 artists and produced 60 original plays. These productions have been showcased in over 250 performances across India and the Gulf region.

Kalakul has been instrumental in revitalizing Konkani theatre and providing a platform for emerging artists to hone their skills and contribute to the cultural landscape. This Diploma course represents a continued commitment to this mission.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register and obtain further information by contacting +91 63640 22333 or +91 81052 26626.