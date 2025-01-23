Arati Kadav draws inspiration from real-life women for Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Mrs’

Mumbai: Director Arati Kadav has revealed that her upcoming film “Mrs,” starring Sanya Malhotra, is inspired by the stories of real-life women.

Kadav crafted the film’s narrative and script by drawing from the experiences, struggles, and resilience of women in the real world. The upcoming film stars Sanya in the lead role and is set to release soon on the Zee5 streaming platform.

Speaking about the same, Arati Kadav shared, “For me, storytelling has always been about truth—capturing the raw, unfiltered experiences of people. “This isn’t just one woman’s story; it’s the lived reality of many women.”

She added, “I spoke to women balancing dreams and duties, navigating patriarchal norms, and redefining their identities. Their stories inspired me to craft a narrative that celebrates resilience and individuality. Sanya Malhotra brings this story to life with such grace and depth, and I’m confident it will resonate deeply with audiences everywhere.”

Directed by Arati Kadav, known for her work in ‘Cargo’, and produced by Harman Baweja, the film explores themes of womanhood, identity, and relationships, offering an authentic and compelling cinematic experience. The ensemble cast also features veteran actor Kanwaljeet Singh, along with Nishant Dahiya and Siya Mahajan.

To ensure the authenticity in the narrative, Arati also revealed that she engaged in extensive conversations with women from various walks of life—housewives, working professionals, mothers, and young girls. These discussions allowed her to incorporate real-life experiences into the script, offering valuable insights into the challenges, aspirations, and triumphs of contemporary women. The result is a film that truly reflects the diverse realities of modern womanhood.

“Mrs.” which is a remake of the Malayalam movie “The Great Indian Kitchen,” will release on OTT platform Zee5. Yesterday, the makers shared the teaser of the film on social media, and it showed Sanya balancing domestic responsibilities while grappling with societal patriarchy.

The new teaser of Mrs. reads, “A woman finds her voice and dreams lost when she marries a middle-class doctor and is expected to become a housewife. What happens next? Coming Soon.”