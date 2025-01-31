Archbishop George Antonysamy Calls for an Inculturated Church through Synodal Shepherd Leadership

“Beyond the waters of the Jordan and the Tiber, we must venture into the waters of the Ganges.”

Bhubaneswar (CCBI): Archbishop George Antonysamy, Vice President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) and Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, urged the Bishops of India to build a Church deeply rooted in local cultures through a model of Synodal Shepherd Leadership. He delivered this message during his homily at the Holy Mass on the fourth day of the 36th Plenary Assembly of the CCBI at XIM University, Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the 204 Bishops, Archbishop Antonysamy emphasized the need for a leadership style that resonates with India’s cultural and spiritual landscape. Quoting theologian Raimundo Panikkar, he said, “Beyond the waters of the Jordan and the Tiber, we must venture into the waters of the Ganges.” He explained that to truly enculturate the Church’s mission, leaders must adopt a new model of guidance that aligns with the diverse traditions and lived realities of the faithful.

He outlined the essence of Synodal Shepherd Leadership, describing it as a dynamic and discerning approach that shifts between three key roles: leading from the front to provide direction, walking alongside the people to accompany them, and following from behind to support and empower. He stressed that the success of the Church’s mission depends on knowing when to take each position, fostering a participatory and missionary spirit.

The day’s proceedings also included the presentation of reports from various Commissions, Departments, and Apostolates focusing on youth, women, evangelization, health, canon law, family, ecumenism, laity, education, ecology, and social service, among others. These reports highlighted the ongoing initiatives and challenges while discussing the way forward in strengthening the Church’s engagement in these critical areas.

The sessions were moderated by Archbishop Raphy Manjaly of Agra, Archbishop Francis Kalist of Pondicherry-Cuddalore, Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore, and Archbishop John Rodrigues of Bombay. The day concluded with Eucharistic Adoration and Benediction, led by Archbishop Sebastian Kallupura, providing a moment of spiritual reflection and renewal for all present.

As the Plenary Assembly continues, discussions on pastoral priorities and the evolving role of the Church in India remain central, reinforcing the commitment to a leadership that is both synodal and inculturated.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Alathara, Deputy Secretary General, CCBI