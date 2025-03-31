areena Kapoor on owning the ramp at every size

Kareena Kapoor on owning the ramp at every size

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and whenever she walks the ramp she makes sure all eyes are on her.

Something similar happened during the grand celebration of 25 years of Lakme Fashion Week. Addressing the gathering, Bebo opened up about owning the ramp at every size- from her iconic size zero to a size 12.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Kareena said, “I do everything with my heart. So, whether it was walking the ramp when I was size zero or walking the ramp with Taimur in my belly, or whether it was, you know, size 10 or 12, that never really mattered. What mattered was my heart….my heart was on stage..was with each and every designer that I walked for was also in my confidence. Thank you, Lakme for having me..I enjoyed my time.”

Honoring the ‘real icons’ of the show, Kareena stated, “I am nervous because it’s not just me there are so many icons in this room…of course all the eminent designers and the real icons are fashion stylists, makeup artists, hair stylists, choreographers, and those smashing hot 60 models who are backstage.”

Kareena looked simply stunning in an ivory Manish Malhotra ethnicwear. She opted for a glittering blouse with subtle stone detailing and a plunging neckline. The blouse was paired with a gorgeous lehenga featuring a pleated tulle overlay. Her outfit of the day was tied up with an ivory tulle dupatta with stone and sequin details all over.

As for accessories, Kareena went with a flower-themed silver and stone-studded necklace paired with dainty studs. She decided to leave her hair open.

Kareena has been the face of Lakme for quite some time now. She has walked the ramp for numerous eminent designers at the Lakme Fashion Week in the past.