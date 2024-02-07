Armand Duplantis retains Mondo Classic title



Uppsala: Reigning world record holder and Olympic champion pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has kicked off his 2024 year in style with a win at his own hometown meet ‘Mondo Classic’ here.

The reigning three-time world champion (indoors and outdoors) in pole vault cleared 5.92m before missing all three attempts at 6.02m on Tuesday night.

Americans KC Lightfoot and Sam Kendricks finished in second and third, respectively, with Lightfoot also clearing 5.92m but having missed his first attempt at the height – while Duplantis went over on his first. Kendricks soared over 5.82m to finish third.

The line-up for the 2024 Mondo Classic on February 6 at the IFU Arena includes several Olympic and World Championship medalists including Chris Nielsen (US) and Kurtis Marshall (Australia).

The 2023’s event saw Duplantis soar to new heights with his 6.10m record but the Swede was otherwise satisfied starting what is an Olympic year with Paris 2024 looming this summer.

“I really felt like it was in the cards today, but it wasn’t meant to be I guess,” Duplantis said on the event’s livestream. “To be able to come away with the win it definitely was the most important part. I wanted to jump higher, I think it was possible, but I had a tricky time on the runway today in terms of the poles. The poles felt soft – softer than I thought that they would.

“The atmosphere was fantastic. I wish I could have jumped a little higher for them. It just didn’t happen today,” Duplantis was quoted by Olympics.com.

‘Mondo Classic’ holds a competition status as World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver Meeting by the International Association of Athletics Federations, which is the highest possible ranking status and quality level that can be awarded to an international indoor single-event athletics competition.