Armed Robbery at Kotekar Co-operative Bank

Mangaluru: A daylight armed robbery occurred today at the co-operative Bank located in Kotekar, between the hours of 11:30 AM and 12:30 PM, on January 17. A group of 5 to 6 masked individuals, aged between 25 and 35, entered the premises brandishing weapons, including a pistol, a sword, and a knife.

At the time of the incident, there were 4 to 5 employees present in the bank. The assailants, who communicated in Hindi, threatened the staff and demanded access to the vault, which contained a significant amount of gold jewelry and other valuables. Preliminary estimates indicate that the stolen items may be worth between ₹10 to ₹12 crores; however, detailed assessments are ongoing to ascertain the exact value of the loss.

Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in a black Fiat car. In response to the incident, multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the case and pursue the culprits. Authorities are intensifying their efforts to track the suspects through available leads and technical surveillance.