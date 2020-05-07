Spread the love



















Arrangements done to receive 2 aircraft carrying Kerala diaspora



Thiruvananthapuram: Two aircraft from the Middle East will arrive on Thursday night at two Kerala airports carrying around 360 passengers from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. All arrangements have been made by the state government keeping in view the COVID-19 situation.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi is expected to arrive at 9.40 p.m. and likely to have around 171 passengers, and the one to Kozhikode will be from Dubai and will have 189 passengers.

All those who arrive at the Kerala airports will be asked to pass through a special aerobridge from where they will be tested by health officials.

The general guideline is all pregnant women and children will be send to their homes for two week quarantine, while those with underlying health issues would be send to hospitals.

The entire luggage would be disinfected.

It has also been decided to send all people who are from outside the Ernakulam and Malappuram district to their respective corona care centres at their home districts.

State Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel said the pregnant women and children, besides two passengers who are coming with a Covid negative test, will be send to their respective homes and would be under 14 day quarantine.

“Apart from that there are around 51 people who have multiple health issues and all of them would be send to hospitals for their treatment. All the others, who have no symptoms, would be send to corona care centres in the various districts that they hail from and those showing symptoms will be send to the Covid hospitals,” said Jaleel.

Likewise all those arriving at Kochi would be sent to their respective districts where corona care centres have been. set up.

The Air India Express aircraft to bring passengers from Abu Dhabi left at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.