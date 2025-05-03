Arrest Made in Suhas Shetty Murder Case Following Provocative Social Media Post

Mangalore: Authorities have arrested Sachin, a 25-year-old resident of Suratkal, in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case. The arrest stems from a provocative comment made on the Live YouTube channel of News 18, which is believed to have incited potential unrest following Shetty’s death.

The comment, posted under the pseudonym “Mr silent Lvr,” stated, “After two days, it is true that a body will fall in Mangalore, and the people of Kodikere in Surathkal will definitely not let it go.” This statement prompted immediate concern among law enforcement officials regarding potential retaliatory actions.

Following the discovery of the comment, the Barke Police Station registered a case under Crime No: 46/2025, invoking Section 353 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to offenses involving incitement to violence. The case was subsequently transferred to the Mangalore City CEN Crime Police Station for further investigation.

Through a thorough investigation, authorities identified Sachin as the individual responsible for posting the inflammatory comment. While the exact nature of Sachin’s connection to the Suhas Shetty murder remains under investigation, the arrest highlights the authorities’ commitment to preventing further escalation of tensions and maintaining law and order in the region.

The Mangalore City CEN Crime Police Station is continuing its investigation into the matter to determine the full extent of Sachin’s involvement and any potential accomplices.



