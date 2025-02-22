‘Art for a cause’: Group of artists create wall mural on disaster preparedness in Kerala’s Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala): More than 20 artists got together for a wall mural painting event organised in Kerala’s Wayanad to convey essential information on disaster preparedness for both humans and animals.

The artists from various parts of Kerala collaborated to create vibrant wall paintings, illustrating key disaster preparedness measures.

These murals highlighted crucial practices such as preparing emergency medical kits for animals in advance, keeping animals untied during emergencies, identifying evacuation routes, and implementing other preventive measures.

The initiative was attended by residents, school children, and community members, who engaged with the artwork and its message on disaster preparedness.

Nayana Scaria, Coordinator, disaster response and relief at Humane World for Animals India, said that using art as a medium for education is one of the most engaging and effective ways to create awareness.

“Through this mural painting event, we hope to not only capture attention but also provide an impactful visual reminder to the community about the importance of proactive disaster management and preparedness. By bringing together volunteers from across the state, the program not only fostered community awareness but also actively engaged youth by providing them valuable learning and volunteer opportunities in disaster preparedness,” Scaria said.

Over the last seven years, Humane World for Animals India has marked its presence in Kerala through its disaster response, preparedness and relief efforts.

The 2024 Wayanad landslides led to a major animal rescue by their team, aiding over 200 animals and showcasing its commitment to animal protection during crises.

Along with partner organisations, Humane World for Animals India is striving to make Wayanad a disaster-resilient district for both humans and animals.

As part of this effort, flood preparedness training has been conducted for communities and self-help groups like Kudumbashree to safeguard animals and the families that depend on them during disasters such as floods and landslides.

Through these measures, the animal protection organisation strives to build resilience in disaster-prone areas by strengthening the capacity of communities, local governments, and grassroots humanitarian organisations.

The three-day event is organised by Humane World for Animals India (formerly Humane Society International/India) in collaboration with NGO Fireflies and supported by the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority and the Animal Husbandry Department.