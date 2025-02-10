Art Kanara Trust Organises ‘An Evening with BR Lakshman Rao’ in honour of the renowned Kannada poet

Mangaluru: Art Kanara Trust, Mangaluru, hosted ‘An Evening with BR Lakshman Rao – Conversation, Poetry, and Recitation’ at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 5:30 PM. The event, which celebrated the life and literary contributions of renowned Kannada poet and storyteller BR Lakshman Rao, was attended by esteemed poets, writers, and literature enthusiasts.

BR Lakshman Rao, who was accompanied by his wife Girija, engaged in an enriching conversation moderated by Subraya Bhat, Treasurer of Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Mangaluru Chapter. Introducing the guest, Prof. P. Krishnamoorthy, retired Principal of Govinda Dasa Degree College, welcomed the gathering and praised Rao’s literary excellence. “BR Lakshman Rao is a beloved poet who has won the hearts of every Kannadiga through his enchanting yet high-quality literature,” he remarked.

Subraya Bhat highlighted the poet’s unique style, stating, “BR Lakshman Rao is not only a poet who writes about love and humor, but his works also carry deep and insightful messages.” Reflecting on his literary journey, BR Lakshman Rao expressed, “When readers passionately discuss a poet’s works, that is the greatest recognition any poet can receive.” He also shared personal anecdotes and insights into his writings and how they have been perceived by his contemporaries and admirers.

The evening was further enriched by tributes from fellow poets, writers, and admirers, who felicitated BR Lakshman Rao through poetry, songs, and personal reflections. Noted Kannada scholar and retired professor Dr. Na Damodara Shetty lauded Rao’s accessibility and connection with readers, stating, “BR Lakshman Rao is a rare poet who, despite his literary achievements, remained deeply connected with common people. Few writers have such a gift.”

Other prominent speakers at the event included Jayanth Kodkani, Narendra Pai, Dr. Vasantha Kumar Perla, and Raghu Idkidu, who shared their thoughts on Rao’s literary contributions. In a fitting tribute, Ravindra Nayak Sannakkibettu and Vinamra Idkidu sang some of Rao’s celebrated songs, while Sanvi Ravindra Nayak recited one of his famous poems.

Concluding the event, Subhas Chandra Basu, President of Art Kanara Trust, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for the earnest participation. The evening served as a heartfelt celebration of BR Lakshman Rao’s literary journey, honoring his remarkable contributions to Kannada literature.