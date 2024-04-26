Ashraf Kalai Murder Accused Pavan Stabbed in Farangipet

Mangaluru: The accused in SDPI Leader Ashraf Kalai’s murder case was stabbed in Kumdelu on April 26.

Pavan was the third accused in the SDPI member, Ashraf Kalai’s murder case. On April 26, Charan stabbed Pavan in the chest, at Kumdelu Farangipet. Pavan was rushed to the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Charan is involved in various crimes and cases have been registered against him in various police stations.