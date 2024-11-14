‘Asked for nude pics’: Bengaluru woman doctor accuses cop ex-partner of harassment

Bengaluru: A woman doctor, attached to a private hospital here, has lodged a police complaint against a police Sub-Inspector – her former partner – for harassment and threatening her, sources said on Thursday.

The woman has alleged that the Sub-Inspector had “tortured” her to send nude pictures over mobile, the sources said, adding that she has submitted a complaint in this regard to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda.

She has also claimed that the accused police officer had forcefully taken Rs 1.71 lakh from her. He had also challenged her that he wouldn’t give back the money and she could do anything she wanted. The accused police officer had also taunted her to come to the police station to collect her money.

According to the complaint, the accused SI was introduced to her over Facebook in 2020. The victim was then studying in the MBBS course and the accused was under training at the Police Training Academy.

Police stated that they were in love but the man started to demand that she send him her nude photograph. After she refused, the accused abused her with vulgar words. He also allegedly obtained her private call records using his position and started harassing her further.

Unable to bear the torture, the woman had attempted to commit suicide. However, she later recovered and lodged a complaint against the accused police officer, sources stated.

Further information about the case is yet to come out. Sources stated that considering the seriousness of the case, the Police Department has taken the case seriously and officers were directed to carry out a thorough investigation in the case.



