Assam: Annual NCC training camp conducted in Nalbari

Guwahati: The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-34 conducted by the Assam Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) under the Guwahati Group concluded successfully at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Nalbari, officials said on Tuesday.

The 10-day camp, organised from May 23 to June 1, witnessed the participation of around 520 NCC cadets, including boys and girls from both Senior and Junior Divisions representing schools and colleges from Guwahati, Nalbari, Rangia and Tamulpur.

The training camp was aimed at providing basic military training while instilling leadership qualities, discipline, character building and a spirit of selfless service among the youth.

During the camp, cadets underwent intensive sessions on drill, weapon handling, map reading and firing practice.

Apart from military-oriented activities, several special lectures were organised on leadership, national integration and social service to enhance awareness among the cadets on various contemporary issues.

Career guidance sessions were also conducted during the camp.

Officials from Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Narangi interacted with cadets and informed them about career opportunities in the armed forces.

Faculty members from Assam Skill University also held sessions to guide cadets on skill development and future career prospects.

One of the major highlights of the camp was the visit of Brigadier NC Khuman, Group Commander of NCC Guwahati Group, on May 27.

During his visit, the senior officer reviewed the ongoing training activities and interacted with both cadets and staff members.

Brigadier Khuman underlined the crucial role played by the National Cadet Corps in shaping disciplined, responsible and patriotic citizens and encouraged cadets to contribute positively towards society and nation-building.

The camp concluded with a ceremonial closing function presided over by the Camp Commandant.

Outstanding cadets, along with winning schools and colleges, were felicitated for their performances in various training and competitive events held during the camp.

Officials said the successful completion of CATC-34 marked another important step towards nurturing future leaders and responsible citizens through the value-based training imparted by the NCC under the Guwahati Group of the NER Directorate.