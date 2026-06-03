CBSE verification and re-evaluation portal handles heavy traffic

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that its verification and re-evaluation portal is witnessing unprecedented activity, with nearly 14,000 concurrent users accessing the system and more than 28,000 successful submissions recorded as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the portal has been upgraded to handle the surge in demand, following extensive feedback from students.

Among the improvements introduced are extended session time limits, aimed at reducing disruptions and enhancing the overall user experience.

The CBSE headquarters confirmed that technical teams are maintaining round-the-clock monitoring of the platform to ensure it remains secure, reliable, and student-friendly.

The verification and re-evaluation process is a critical step for thousands of students seeking clarity and corrections in their examination results.

With the academic calendar tightly scheduled, the board’s ability to manage such high traffic volumes is being seen as a significant achievement in digital infrastructure.

Education experts noted that the CBSE’s proactive measures reflect its commitment to transparency and responsiveness. The board’s decision to extend session times is expected to ease the process for students who often face difficulties due to time-outs during peak usage hours.

The portal’s performance is particularly crucial this year, given the heightened demand for re-evaluation requests across multiple subjects.

Students and parents have welcomed the board’s assurance that the system will remain under constant watch to prevent glitches and ensure smooth submissions.

The CBSE has also reiterated that it will continue to adapt its digital platforms based on real-time feedback, reinforcing its focus on student welfare and academic fairness.