Assam BJP MLA Dr Habbey Teron named candidate for Deputy Speaker’s post

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that BJP legislator Dr Habbey Teron will be the ruling alliance’s candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma said that Dr Teron, the MLA from the Amri (ST) constituency, has been nominated for the constitutional post and expressed confidence that he would strengthen the voice of tribal communities in the legislative process.

“I am pleased to announce that Dr. Habbey Teron, Hon’ble MLA from Amri (ST) Hills, will be our candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly,” the Chief Minister posted.

CM Sarma highlighted that Dr Teron is a medical professional by training and the first elected representative from the newly created Amri Assembly constituency.

He said the legislator symbolises the aspirations of Assam’s tribal communities and would further enhance the representation of the hill districts in the state legislature.

“A medical professional by training and the first elected representative from the newly created Amri constituency, Dr Teron represents the aspirations of our tribal communities and will further strengthen the voice of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in the legislative process,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the legislator for the upcoming election to the Deputy Speaker’s post.

Dr Teron’s candidature assumes significance as he hails from the tribal-dominated hill region and represents the newly carved Amri (ST) constituency.

His elevation is being viewed as a move aimed at ensuring greater participation of indigenous and tribal communities in the functioning of the Assembly.

The post of Deputy Speaker is a key constitutional office in the Assembly, assisting the Speaker in conducting legislative business and presiding over House proceedings in the Speaker’s absence.

With the ruling National Democratic Alliance enjoying a comfortable majority in the 126-member Assam Assembly, Dr Teron’s election to the post is expected to be a formality.