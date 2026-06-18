TVK driven by whistle revolution that resonated with people, says Governor Arlekar in TN Assembly

Chennai: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday outlined the vision, priorities and policy direction of the newly elected TVK-led government while addressing the first sitting of the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, formally marking the beginning of the new administration’s legislative term.

In his inaugural address, the Governor described the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam’s rise to power as a historic political transformation and said the government would be guided by the ideals of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar and social activist Anjalai Ammal.

Highlighting the party’s rapid political ascent, Arlekar said the TVK had overcome several challenges to come to power within two years of its formation.

He termed Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s electoral success a remarkable achievement, saying it had been driven by a “whistle revolution” that resonated with the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Governor said the government would focus on safeguarding the rights of the state while giving priority to the welfare of women and children.

He also reiterated the administration’s commitment to creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu and noted that 717 TASMAC liquor outlets had already been closed as part of its reform measures.

Despite financial challenges, the government has launched and implemented several welfare initiatives, including the Lions Task Force, aimed at strengthening public safety and social welfare, he said.

Arlekar also used the occasion to press for greater support from the Union government on pending financial and infrastructure issues.

He said Chief Minister Vijay had urged the Centre to release funds due to Tamil Nadu and approve major development projects, including the proposed Metro Rail networks for Madurai and Coimbatore.

Expressing confidence that the Centre would respond positively, the Governor said timely approval and funding would help accelerate infrastructure growth and economic development in the state.

On education, Arlekar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the existing two-language policy and reiterated its opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP).

He said the state government believed the Central funds should not be linked to the implementation of the three-language formula and urged the Union government to reconsider its stand.

The Governor assured the House that the TVK government would fulfil the promises made to the people despite prevailing fiscal constraints.

Earlier, Arlekar arrived at Fort St. George and was accorded a ceremonial reception. He was received by Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar and Assembly Secretary Shanthi before proceeding to the Assembly Hall, where he began his address after the Tamil invocation and the National Anthem.