Assam Cong chief to appear before police today in Rahul’s yatra route diversion case



Guwahati: Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah will appear before the Jorhat police on Monday in a case related to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, where it was alleged that due to a diversion from the pre-decided route chaos and a stampede-like situation was created.

Police have imposed non-bailable sections in Borah’s case, and Congress supporters have claimed that he may be arrested by the police on Monday. However, Bhupen Borah said that he would not apply for anticipatory bail in this case.

The Assam Congress president appeared before the police a week ago in the same case, and was asked to appear again on February 12.

The incident happened on January 18, when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was passing through Jorhat town. The march was supposed to head towards Lahoti in Jorhat town, turn at PWD Point, and head towards KB Road. But according to the police, this did not happen, and the crowd of Congress supporters went straight to Gar Aali, the center of the city. This created immense chaos and a stampede-like situation there.

Following this, the Jorhat police administration registered a case against many Congress leaders, including Borah, under non-bailable sections.