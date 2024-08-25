Assam minor gang-rape case: Indefinite bandh called off, locals demand arrest of two

Guwahati:Different organisations in Assam’s Nagaon district called off their indefinite shutdown of markets in the Dhing area on Sunday because of the difficulties being faced by the locals. However, they continued their demand for immediate arrest of two accused involved in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

All Assam Students Union (AASU) and other organisations had called an indefinite bandh in the area till all the accused involved in the gang rape case were arrested

The prime accused, Tafazul Islam who was arrested earlier, died on Saturday while trying to flee from police custody. He fell into a pond with handcuffs when police took him to the incident spot to recreate the crime scene. According to police, Islam died by drowning and later the state disaster response force recovered his body.

Meanwhile, a member of AASU in Dhing told mediapersons on Sunday, “We have decided to temporarily lift the bandh of markets looking at the difficulty faced by locals. Moreover, we have the festival of Sri Krishna Janmashtami on Monday and people have to buy stuff for that from the market. Taking note of the situation, different organisation members called off the bandh as of now.”

However, the AASU leader will continue to agitate till the arrest of two more accused involved in the gangrape incident who have evaded the arrest until now.

A senior police officer said that a manhunt was launched and the accused will be taken into custody. The security has also been beefed up in the locality.

To recall, on Thursday night a 14-year-old was gang-raped by three persons while returning home from a tuition centre in the Dhing area in the Nagaon district. She was on a bicycle when a group of three men attacked her and gang-raped her.

The onlookers discovered the girl in a semi-naked state lying beside a pond in the area. They took her to a nearby hospital and informed the police.

According to police, the molesters left the girl after committing the crime and she was lying semi-conscious for more than an hour before being rescued by the locals.