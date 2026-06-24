Assam on high alert after Arunachal flash floods threaten downstream areas

Guwahati: Assam has been placed on high alert following reports of extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, with authorities warning of a likely rise in water levels across several downstream districts over the next two days, officials said.

According to an official statement issued by the Assam government on Wednesday, the situation is being closely monitored after intense rainfall triggered flash floods in the upper catchment areas of the Subansiri basin, causing a sharp increase in river discharge.

Data received from the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, and the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, showed that Yazali station in Lower Subansiri recorded 72.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

A significant portion of the rainfall occurred between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Satellite and radar imagery indicated that torrential rain between 6 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. led to flash floods and a sudden surge in river flow.

The flash floods were reported in the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project area, formerly known as the Ranganadi Hydroelectric Project.

Officials said that due to the sudden increase in inflow, operational measures were undertaken and one spillway gate was opened to release excess water.

Reports from Yazali also suggested that flash floods accompanied by debris flow damaged houses and other infrastructure in the affected areas.

A senior government official said districts including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur are likely to be the first affected by the flood wave before it moves further downstream towards western Assam, eventually reaching Dhubri within the next one to two days.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed the situation and instructed all concerned authorities to remain on maximum alert and ensure preparedness.

District administrations have been directed to maintain constant vigilance, while teams of the SDRF, NDRF and other emergency response agencies have been kept ready for deployment.

Authorities have advised residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain alert, avoid venturing into inundated zones and refrain from travelling by country boats and small vessels as river currents are expected to intensify.