Five girls feared drowned in Ganga River in Bihar’s Munger

Patna: A tragic incident has been reported from Munger district in Bihar, where five girls are feared drowned in the Ganga River after being swept away by strong currents while bathing at a ghat.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at the Bakchapra Ganga Ghat under the Vasudevpur police station area, triggering panic and chaos in the region.

The girls have been identified as Sangeeta Kumari, Binita Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Sonam Kumari, and Hina Kumari.

According to an official, four of the girls were sisters, while the fifth was their cousin.

They had gone to the ghat to bathe and collect holy water when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses said the group entered the river together but were quickly pulled into deeper water due to the strong current.

Attempts by locals to rescue them reportedly failed as the river’s flow intensified.

Family members said the girls were students, studying in different classes, including Intermediate and school levels.

After receiving information, police teams from the Vasudevpur police station reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers were also deployed.

The SDRF personnel managed to recover the body of Sangeeta Kumari. Four girls are still missing.

Search operations continue using boats and diving teams.

As news spread, large crowds gathered at the riverbank, causing panic and distress in the area.

The atmosphere remains tense as families await updates on the missing girls.

Locals have pointed out that the Ganga’s water level has risen due to seasonal conditions, making currents stronger and bathing spots more dangerous.

Such conditions often increase the risk of drowning incidents, especially for those unfamiliar with deep water zones.

Police and district officials have urged people to avoid entering deep water and to supervise children and teenagers closely near rivers and ghats.

The search operation is still ongoing, and authorities have stated that efforts will continue until all missing persons are traced.