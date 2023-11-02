Assam Police bust cyber fraud nexus, five arrested



Guwahati: Five people have been arrested on Thursday on the charges of duping people on the pretext of giving them loans through online applications, Assam Police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Assadul Islam, Umar Saddique, Jahangir Ali, Wasim Akram and Majaharul Islam.

The police also seized many forged documents from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the Morigaon Police launched a large search operation at Uralkota in Moirabari.

“The accused used a Delhi-born person’s PAN and Aadhaar card, on which they allegedly attached the picture of another man,” the police said.

According to police, the cybercriminals used this tactic to steal a significant quantity of money from several victims under the guise of offering them loans through an online application.

Police have been interrogating the arrested persons.